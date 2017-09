The very wise and adorable feline duo of Cole and Marmalade took it upon themselves explain why cats really like heights . It’s not because they like feeling superior to other beings, but rather positioning themselves up high offers them a sense of comfort and safety. It also makes a perfect place to hunt and play as demonstrated in a really cute compilation of them doing both on their cat tree. Marm also showed how he likes to get into the Christmas tree.

