Why Cartoons Characters Only Have Four Fingers

On an animated episode of Tooned Up! by Channel Frederator, host Cade Hiser explains why a majority of cartoon characters only have four fingers.

Cartoon characters have had four fingers for as long as we can remember. Sure, some cartoons have five fingers, but the majority of animation shows characters with only four fingers. How did this become the standard in the animation industry? Will cartoons always only have four fingers? We dig deep into one of the oldest animation questions in cartoon history… Why do cartoons only have four fingers?