Two Audience Members Assist Colin and Ryan With Noah’s Ark Sound Effects on Whose Line Is Anyway

In an unsurprisingly hilarious clip from Whose Line Is Anyway, comedians Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles acted out a story involving Noah’s Ark with the help of two female audience members who were brought up on stage by host Drew Carey to provide sound effects to the improvised dialogue. While this particular act didn’t always work, these two women wound up being funny. When Stiles asked “What do you say Lord?”, one of the women responded “Yeah” in a deep voice, showing that she had some good comedic timing.
Noah and his wife ready the ark for the coming flood.
via reddit