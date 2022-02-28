A Gorgeous Organ Cover of ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ Performed in Memory of Songwriter Gary Brooker

Australian musician Lachy Doley, who previously played a brilliant cover of the song “Voodoo Child” on a whammy clavinet, performed an absolutely gorgeous cover of the Procul Harum song “Whiter Shade of Pale” in memory of songwriter Gary Brooker who passed away at the age of 76 on February 19, 2022. Lachy flawlessly sang and played the organ, giving the timeless song the deepest respect that it deserves.
A tribute the late GARY BROOKER who just sadly passed away. The incredibe singer/piano player and cowriter of the ICONIC tune.