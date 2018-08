The incredibly creative Wackids, who usually play with toy instruments, played a truly unique cover of the White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” on electronic HoneyComb blocks implanted into Barbie dolls. Each doll emitted a different sound that worked perfectly with the raw sound of the song.

BLOWMASTER : HoneyComb Music Kit – Barbies & Ken

BONGOSTAR : HoneyComb Music Kit – Ken & Drums

SPEEDFINGER : HoneyComb Music Kit – Barbies & Ken