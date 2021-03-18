A Beautiful and Rare Leucistic Raccoon Who Has a Bright White Coat With a Dark Nose and Dark Paws

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shared a wonderful series of photos that were submitted to them by photographer Kendra Smith that show the presence of a very rare and beautiful leucistic raccoon. Although he has a bright white coat, he is not considered to be albino due to his dark nose and paws.

Why isn’t this an albino raccoon? Because albinism is the complete lack of pigmentation, while leucism is a partial lack of pigmentation. While this raccoon is nearly all white, you can tell from its toes and nose that it’s not completely white.

The conservation has named the raccoon Moby Rick.

When this raccoon showed up in our Facebook messages, we started calling it Moby Rick for obvious reasons.

via Danger Angel