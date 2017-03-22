White Eyed Rowdy, A Beautiful Black Therapy Dog With a White Vitiligo Mask Around His Eyes

A post shared by White Eyed Rowdy (@white_eyed_rowdy) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

White Eyed Rowdy is an absolutely beautiful black dog who, due to the pigment loss condition of vitiligo, has giant white patches around his eyes that make him look like he’s wearing a mask. Not only is he a handsome boy, but he’s got a very big heart for others and acts as a therapy dog to children and adults with the same condition, reassuring them that looking a little different is perfectly okay.

Rowdy is usually the one out helping children, people, and the spirits of thousands by advocating for those who have Vitiligo. He is known worldwide for the wonderful work he HAS done and IS DOING to raise awareness and inspire those who have been diagnosed with this condition and educate anyone he can who aren’t aware of it.

Rowdy’s humans are currently raising money to help offset the costs of Rowdy’s care. Donations can be made through Rowdy’s GoFundMe page.

Unfortunately, he is approaching 14 years old in May and has some very serious issues going on with his health. At the moment, we are unable to take him out of the house to do his good work. In the last 2 weeks, he is unable to get up off the ground on his own, is very disoriented (dementia), falls all too often, appears to be going blind and needs a lot of medical attention.

