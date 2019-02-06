The Missing Crucial Ingredient That Prevents White Chocolate From Being Considered a True Chocolate

ACS Reactions takes a look at the specific ingredients and the chemistry behind creating the cocoa butter based confection white chocolate. The narrator notes that despite its sweet taste, white chocolate isn’t really a true chocolate at all, as it is missing the cocoa liqueur, considered the heart of chocolate. This crucial ingredient carries the distinctive flavor and health benefits of dark and milk chocolate varieties.

Today we’re showing our love for the redheaded stepchild of the chocolate world, white chocolate. It may lack the rich flavor of milk chocolate and the glossy brown color of dark chocolate. Many people even argue it’s not really chocolate at all.