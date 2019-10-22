A Whimsical Grandfather Clock With a Sassy Stance

While out thrifting one day, shopper Jessie Bultman found a wonderfully grandfather clock that was positioned in a rather “sassy” stance.

I see all your sassy teapots, but I think I found something even more sassy. I present to you all the sassy grandfather clock!

It’s not clear who made that particular clock, but Vancouver craftsman Judson Beaumont (previously) of Straight Line Designs has an entire line of whimsical furniture, including sassy grandfather clocks similar to the one found above. Beaumont strongly believes “if you can draw and design it, you can build it”.

Judson is motivated by a desire to make people question the objects around them. The challenge is to design pieces that are unique, inspiring and always highly functional. “A person must dare to drift away from the tried and true in order to give a piece energy and interest. Be influenced and inspired by the norm, and then challenge it, change it, melt it, stretch it, alter it for the better” says Judson.