Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Alfred Hitchcock Tells Dick Cavett About the First Time His Mother Scared Him in a 1972 Interview

by at on

Hitchcock Cavett

In June 1972, the great Alfred Hitchcock appeared on The Dick Cavett Show where he very distinctly spoke of using fright within his films, his fear of police and the time that his mother scared him just by saying boo.

I think my mother scared me when I was 3 months old. You see, she said BOO. It gave me the hiccups. And she apparently was very satisfied.

Hitchcock went on to explain his interpretation of a “MacGuffin“, previewed the film The Birds and was rather perplexed by a laxative commercial.

May I say I am very confused by that last commercial. Well, it was a commercial for a laxative. And I wonder why all those people doing sports and all that sort of thing–where they would need a laxative after such vigorous movement all over the place


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts
Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy