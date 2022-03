Woman Uses a Wheel Barrow to Transport a Herd of Baby Goats Back to Their Nursing Mothers

A worker at a goat farm in Brattleboro, North Carolina needed to get a herd of baby goats back to their nursing mothers in a hurry, so she cleverly turned to a common farm wheelbarrow to get the job done. Transporting the goats was the easy part, collecting them and putting them into the basket was not.

I had to move the baby goats to their mommys and had to think of a way to move them all at once. I was out of breath from catching them.