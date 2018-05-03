Laughing Squid

The Importance of Values Imbued by Those Who Offered Unconditional Love to a Growing Child

In a poignantly thoughtful animation by the insightful School of Life, the importance of the values and lessons imbued by those who offered unconditional love, such as parents, to a child as the were growing up is given great gravity. While not all of these lessons were necessarily appreciated at the time, but instead became so ingrained as to provide a solid foundation upon which to refer when it is needed.

The clue to a healthy, adequate adult life lies somewhere we often don’t look: in our childhoods. It’s in childhood that, if things go more or less right, we learn the most important lessons about life at the hands of those who love us. Being given love isn’t simply pleasant, it quite literally saves and educates us.

