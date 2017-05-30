Laughing Squid

A Young Man With Tourette Syndrome Explains the Different Characteristics of the Disorder

YouTuber Lewis QBall is a young man who lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland who lives with Tourette Syndrome (“Tourette’s”) and is very open to talking about it. In February 2017, Lewis posted a very honest video about Tourette’s and its different characteristics in order to spread awareness about this neuropsychiatric disorder that appears odd to those who don’t understand.

Decided to do a video on just what Tourette’s syndrome really is, Let’s continue spreading awareness together! Oh and it was so much effort being serious this entire video.

Lewis also shared the outtakes from the video.

A humorous recitation of “Little Miss Muffet

In September 2016, Lewis recruited friend with a similar tic disorder to appear in a video entitled “Two Guys With Tics Are Better Than One“.

While Lewis likes to “bring the funny side on to it” as a way of coping, but also wants people to understand that Tourette’s is not a joke

