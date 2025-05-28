What Happens Inside the Body After Getting an Infection

Blocko of Life Noggin explains what happens inside the human body after an infection takes hold, the different phases of the infection, the difference between viral and bacterial infections, and why it feels so bad.

Your body goes into full battle mode when you get an infection, but what actually happens inside? From the moment germs sneak in to the rise of fever and fatigue, we’re breaking down the microscopic war your immune system wages to keep you alive. It’s weirder (and cooler) than you think!

Blocko also offers some excellent suggestions for preventing infections altogether.

The best things you can do are wash your hands often, practice food safety techniques, practice safe “wrestling in bed”, stay home when you’re sick, and stay up to date on vaccinations. Seriously wash your hands after going potty people. Some of you are cosplaying as Edward Doo hands the way you bypass the bathroom sinks