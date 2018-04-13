The Underlying Differences Between Primary and Secondary Headaches

In a mindful Ted Ed lesson written by educator Dan Kwartler and animated by Gerta Xhelo, narrator Addison Anderson explains the difference between primary and secondary headaches and the underlying causes, research and treatment of each.

Today, we’ve classified headaches into two camps— primary headaches and secondary headaches. …we actually know much more about secondary headaches. These are caused by other health problems, with triggers ranging from dehydration and caffeine withdrawal…the origins of primary headaches remain unknown. Scientists are still investigating potential triggers for the three types of primary headaches: recurring, long-lasting migraines; intensely painful, rapid-fire cluster headaches; and, most common of all, the tension headache.