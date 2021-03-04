A Stunning Timelapse of Night Skies Over Wet Mountain Valley in South Central Colorado at 7,888 Foot Altitude

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinović of Sun Chaser Pictures have created a stunning timelapse of the brilliant night skies over Wet Mountain Valley in the south-central part of Colorado. The altitude of this area is just a hair under 1½ miles, which offers a head start into the stars above. This location, like those in the pair’s other Skyglow films, is a participant in the Dark Sky Project.

Imagine if you could see the Milky Way from your front porch? If you live in the Wet Mountain Valley of Colorado, you can. The valley is home to Westcliffe and Silver Cliff International Dark-Sky Association Dark Sky Communities, where night sky quality is shielded from excessive light pollution through various measures taken by the citizens and the local authorities. While Wet Mountain Valley is known for the spectacular snowy mountains many visit during the day, the views are even more stunning at night.