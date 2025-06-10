Wes Anderson Talks About Every Movie He Has Made

Director Wes Anderson sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about every movie he has made and how his vision for each one came to colorful life. Anderson spoke for nearly an hour about growing up in Texas, how he met brothers Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, how James L. Brooks got his career off the ground, and how he approaches creating the distinct color palettes for which he is known.

“When you’re writing a story, it often feels less like you’re doing architecture and more like you’re doing excavation–we’re just unearthing it.” Wes Anderson had made 12 films over 29 years, making his name widely known for his distinctive visual style of symmetrical compositions, vivid color palettes and unique camera movements.