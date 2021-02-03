Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Expresses His Admiration for Those Who Persevere at Skateboarding

While speaking with Ian Michna of Jenkem Mag, legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog expressed his admiration for those who continually persevere in their quest to conquer certain skateboard tricks, and their acceptance of having to fail over and over before they are successful.

Herzog also told Michna that, while he never has directed a skateboard film, he would set his to a soundtrack from a Russian Orthodox choir. At the end of the conversation, Michna declared Herzog an honorary skateboarder.