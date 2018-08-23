Laughing Squid

A Mysterious Bottle of Wendy’s Meat Soda (With a Hint of Ketchup) Is Found in a Grocery Drink Cooler

Comedian Jeff Wysaski of Obvious Plant is back with another store prank – this time with a hilarious faux bottle of Wendy’s Meat soda (with a hint of ketchup) that he “found” in a grocery store cooler. After his discovery, Wysaski tweeted out to Wendy’s about this “new product” along with some close up photos.

Rather than get upset over the prank, Wendy’s decided instead,to play along.

