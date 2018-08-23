A Mysterious Bottle of Wendy’s Meat Soda (With a Hint of Ketchup) Is Found in a Grocery Drink Cooler

A post shared by Obvious Plant (@obviousplant) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

Comedian Jeff Wysaski of Obvious Plant is back with another store prank – this time with a hilarious faux bottle of Wendy’s Meat soda (with a hint of ketchup) that he “found” in a grocery store cooler. After his discovery, Wysaski tweeted out to Wendy’s about this “new product” along with some close up photos.

Here are close-up photos pic.twitter.com/VlSGwmTj3h — obvious plant (@obviousplant_) August 17, 2018

Rather than get upset over the prank, Wendy’s decided instead,to play along.

WHO GAVE OUT OUR SECRET PLANS?!?!?!?!?! https://t.co/Sbgy2fU1xo — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 17, 2018

