A Powerful Art Installation Featuring a Welcome Mat Made Up of Tiny People Looking for a New Home

Pejac, an incredibly talented Spanish artist who designs amazing illusory street art, sculptures, and paintings that combine elements of minimalist fantasy with realism, has created an incredibly powerful installation called “Welcome”. Upon first glance, the piece looks to be a painted welcome mat on a doorstep in Aberdeen, Scotland. A closer look reveals tiny, individual 3D paintings of people seemingly looking for a new place to call home.

This new artwork is dedicated to all those people that have felt marginalised and stepped over by society. All together, they form a doormat greeting anyone who wishes to be welcomed. The site for this intervention is a building home of various charities together with vulnerable residents facing social exclusion.

Here is the original sketch for the project.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips