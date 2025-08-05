A Fascinating Tour of the Weirdest Public Restrooms in the United States

Sam Reid of The Studio Revue, who previously embarked on a quest to find the last remaining KenTacoHut, set out to visit the weirdest, most interesting public restrooms in the United States, using previous winners of America’s Best Restrooms as his guide.

I made it my mission to find the best of the best. But as I started visiting winners from previous years, what I found wasn’t necessarily the fanciest or even the cleanest restrooms, but instead some of the weirdest and most bizarre sites I’ve ever seen in a bathroom.

His favorite restroom featured a window into the shark exhibit at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Let’s go back to the crown jewel of this bathroom, which is obviously the window into the shark tank. …But how cool is it that you can just be washing your hands there and then boom, shark swims by.