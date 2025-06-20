The Search for the Last Remaining KenTacoHut – The KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut Triple Combo Restaurant

Sam Reid of The Studio Revue embarked on a quest to find the last remaining KenTacoHut, the once ubiquitous triple combination restaurant featuring KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. The search wasn’t easy, and after a few attempts, he finally discovered the very last of these was alive and well in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Reid wasted no time traveling there and was thrilled to see how the menu items differed from those in the mainland United States.

KenTacoHut (noun) – a triple combination restaurant featuring KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. As of 2025, these triple restaurants are considered critically endangered. This is the story of my quest to find and visit a KenTacoHut before they go completely extinct.

