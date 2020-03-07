‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Desperately Tries to Avoid Touching His Face to Prevent Being Infected With Coronavirus

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With the unchecked spread of COVID-19 making its way across the world, a great many people are offering helpful tips about avoiding infection, such as washing your hands and not touching your face.

With this advice in mind, incredible “Weird Al” Yankovic quite humorously shared his personal difficulty in avoiding the latter, particularly while tiny hands were quickly approaching his fretting visage.

MUST. NOT. TOUCH. FACE.

Yankovic, who’s widely known for his parody songs, made it very clear that he will not be making one about Coronavirus despite the fact that it rhymes very well with the song “My Sharona” by The Knack.