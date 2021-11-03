‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Performs an Accordion Cover of the Sparks Song ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’

The inimitable “Weird Al” Yankovic (previously) performed an intense accordion cover of the famous Sparks song “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us”. The song was written in 1974 by the band’s founding member Ron Mael and Al’s cover is included in the DVD release for the Edgar Wright (previously) documentary The Sparks Brothers.

This performance is included in the jam-packed bonus disc of the Blu-Ray release of Edgar Wright’s amazing documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” Edgar asked me to bring my accordion to the Q&A session and perform the Sparks classic for him, and I gladly obliged. I’m sure I could have played it better, but Edgar was happy with the first take – one and done, baby!