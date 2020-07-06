‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Hilariously Mashes Together ‘The Hamilton Polka’ With Clips From the ‘Hamilton’ Movie

The incredibly talented “Weird Al” Yankovic hilariously mashed together his incredibly lively tribute song “The Hamilton Polka” with clips from the filmed performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s wildly popular musical Hamilton. While the actors sang the songs with incredible rapidity in the original performance, Yankovic’s polka version takes them to breakneck speed.

Here’s a video for “The Hamilton Polka” that I put together using clips from the new “Hamilton” movie (which is streaming right now on Disney+)! Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever.

“Weird Al” debuted his unique version on March 1, 2018.

Later that day The Tonight Show host Miranda Jimmy Fallon and listened to the polka rendition separately, each with incredible astonishment.

Several days later, both Yankovic and Manuel joined Fallon on The Tonight Show and the three gleefully lip-synched the polka version.