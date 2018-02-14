Weird Al Yankovic Parodies Billy Joel’s ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ With ‘It’s Still Billy Joel to Me’ in 1983

In a rare, unreleased performance from 1983, a bespectacled, mustachioed and curly haired Weird Al Yankovic very cleverly parodied the Billy Joel song “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me“. Yankovic instead made the song about the Piano Man and substituted the lyrics of the chorus with “It’s Still Billy Joel to Me“. Very meta.

So he tried to change his musical style

He tossed all his ballads in the circular file

Then he found the punk sound

Breakin’ ground all around

It’s still Billy Joel to me…

Woah, it doesn’t matter what the critics say about him

‘Cause he doesn’t worry how they feel

When you’re record’s sellin’ millions and it’s goin’ triple platinum

You don’t worry ’bout your next meal

‘Cause money is no big deal

Don’t you know about the record business, honey

You gotta be trendy if you wanna make some money…

Now everybody’s sayin’ that he sure sounds funny

But it’s still Billy Joel to me