Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Talks About His Colorful Career While Consuming Increasingly Spicy Vegan Wings

by at on

In seventh season finale of the First We Feast series Hot Ones, the wonderfully creative musician and performer “Weird Al” Yankovic sat down with host Sean Evans to consume a plate of increasingly spicy vegan wings.

As he ate, Weird Al shared some of the most memorable moments of his career including a phone call with Kurt Cobain, and meeting Sir Paul McCartney, who recognized him as well. He also spoke about what it’s like being an accordion player and how his career started long before the internet. The effect of the spice grew a bit tortuous for Weird Al, but he muscled through to the end.

I definitely came up from the pre YouTube days and there’s a lot of people out there doing comedy videos and music parodies and some people are doing it extremely well and some people not so much. I want to see somebody that it seems like, maybe I influenced them in some way and they’re doing doing a great job. I would take a lot of pride in that and there other times I look at the internet and say what have I done?




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP