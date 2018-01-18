Laughing Squid

An Adorably Feisty Baby Aardvark Refuses to Sit Still Long Enough to Be Weighed

Feisty Baby Aardvark

An adorably feisty baby aardvark named Winsol struggled, squirmed and refused to keep still as his keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo was attempting to get an accurate reading of his weight at three weeks old. After his weight was registered, Winsol reached out to his keeper to be taken back to his devoted mother Ali.

How hard is it to weigh a three week old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3 week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Ali.

Winsol was born on December 21, 2017, the same day as the Winter Solstice, hence his unusual name.

Ali, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s 13-year-old female aardvark, gave birth to a baby boy on December 21, 2017. Since then, mom and baby have been bonding behind the scenes with a little help from the Zoo’s animal care team, who have named him Winsol because he was born on the winter solstice. Neonate and aardvark care staff members are closely supervising mom and baby interactions during the day to ensure that Ali doesn’t accidentally roll over or step on the infant. “Aardvarks are notoriously clumsy, and we are intervening to make sure that nothing goes wrong”

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on

