Weezer Covers of ‘Enter Sandman’ For a New Metallica Tribute Album Complete With a Spooky Music Video

The prolific band Weezer, who are no strangers to cover songs, performed the classic Metallica anthem “Enter Sandman” in their distinctive fashion, using rather spooky imagery in the video to enunciate the dark theme of the song. Profits from this song will go towards a good cause.

All profits from this song go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and California Vipassana Center

This song was recorded for The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album of songs by over 50 artists from all over the musical spectrum reinterpreting their favorite songs from their original Black Album.

The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of Metallica with an unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.

Metallica Blacklist will be available for purchase on September 10, 2021, with proceeds going to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services”.