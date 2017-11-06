Jeff Goldblum Answers Scottish Themed Questions About the End of the World Posed by Wee Claire

We had an actual chat with actual Jeff Goldblum and it was amazing @weeclaire pic.twitter.com/LHdmVVdtKe

Claire asks Jeff about his survival skills (since Thor: Ragnarok is all about the end of the world). She also tests his knowledge of Scotland, asking him if he knows the meaning of a few Scottish words. This video is worth it just to see Jeff Goldblum repeating the word bairn over and over again. Scotland would welcome you with open arms, Jeff!

