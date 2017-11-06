Jeff Goldblum Answers Scottish Themed Questions About the End of the World Posed by Wee Claire

While promoting his new film Thor: Ragnarok, the wonderfully affable Jeff Goldblum sat down with Wee Claire of the BBC Scotland show The Social to answer a few Scottish-themed questions about the end of the world.
Claire asks Jeff about his survival skills (since Thor: Ragnarok is all about the end of the world). She also tests his knowledge of Scotland, asking him if he knows the meaning of a few Scottish words. This video is worth it just to see Jeff Goldblum repeating the word bairn over and over again. Scotland would welcome you with open arms, Jeff!
We had an actual chat with actual Jeff Goldblum and it was amazing@weeclaire pic.twitter.com/LHdmVVdtKe
— BBC The Social (@bbcthesocial) October 26, 2017
via Molly Templeton