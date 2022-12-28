A Fantastic Cake Decorated Like the Window That Splits the Room Shared by Wednesday and Enid

Josué Luciano, a talented “cake guy” in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, baked a fantastic cake decorated with a dichotomous pattern based on the picture window that visually split the room shared by Enid and Wednesday in the hit Netflix show Wednesday.

Enid’s side of the cake I took inspiration from her room, like “a rainbow vomited on it”. For Wednesday’s side I took inspiration from her braids and the outfit she wore when she arrived at Nevermore.

Luciano also made a couple of cakes inspired by the titular character herself.

via Boing Boing