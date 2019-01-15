Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Webcam Captures Cat Joining Dog on the Sofa to Snuggle Together While Their Humans Are at Work

by at on

A sweetly affectionate orange tabby named Kelvin jones his canine buddy Joule every day on the sofa to get in a few cuddles before their humans came home. Both these animals (and some others) live with redditor Elphaba16, who had decided to set up a camera focused on the sofa in order to watch these two animals snuggle together while at work as they will only do this when their humans are out of the house. Both animals were rescued, so perhaps as best buds, they soothe each other to keep symptoms of separation anxiety at bay.

The dog’s name is Joule, and we got her as a rescue about 4 years ago (she is 5 years old now). We think she is part Vizsla. She had pretty severe anxiety when we first got her, but has come a long way. The cat’s name is Kelvin. He’s about 4 years old. We got him as an older kitten about 8 months after getting Joule. …I’m using an Amazon Cloud Camera to record them. I usually keep the live stream open on the corner of the second screen of my work computer, so I can watch them be adorable. During the workweek they snuggle up and sleep together the entire time we are not home. They very rarely do this when we are home.

via reddit




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP