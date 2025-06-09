WeatherSTAR 4000+, A 1990s Local Weather Forecast

image via NetbyMatt

NetbyMatt created WeatherSTAR 4000+, a retro local weather forecast that mimics those seen in the 1990s. Matt mentions that this project was based on the hardware used by The Weather Channel for their forecasts at the time.

This project aims to bring back the feel of the 90’s with a weather forecast that has the look and feel of The Weather Channel at that time but available in a modern way.

For an even more retro version, check out The WeatherSTAR 3000+.

image via NetbyMatt

via 1440