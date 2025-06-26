A New York City Street Camera That Analyzes What People on the Street Are Wearing to Predict the Weather

Engineer Riley Walz, who previously created the “Bop Spotter” street music listening device, has developed “Weather Watching,” a street camera in lower Manhattan that utilizes AI technology to analyze and show what people on a New York City street are wearing, allowing viewers to determine how to dress for the day. This is particularly convenient for those who do not have a street view.

AI is people-watching this New York street cam, counting the people walking by, if they’re using umbrellas, and what they’re wearing. Forecasts can lie. Crowds don’t. Just follow the crowd.

via Boing Boing