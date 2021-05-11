A Single Dancer in Many Forms Fights to Succumb to the ‘Weakness of the Flesh’ in a Short Expressive Film

In an incredibly expressive short film by Kevin McGloughlin (previously) in partnership with the Jacob Jonas Dance Company and Films.Dance, a single dancer who has taken many different corporeal forms, finds her respective bodies giving out on her. Several of the dancer’s forms try and some even succeed in fighting off the “Weakness of the Flesh”.

Concrete, when dry, cemented, and stuck. The body, delicate. When the mind is pushed, the potential of the defense system is revealed. Blank canvases and raw environments. The complexities of human nature exposed. Depth of understanding to the natural course. Society’s normality can’t enslave us. The mind pushes to the body. The mind pushes towards the weak flesh. A rebound effect that continues. This is a universal temptation that repeats through time.

The film was created as the music video for a song called “Weakness of the Flesh” by Max Cooper, which also featured Samad Khan.

