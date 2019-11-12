Surprised Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Has an Emotional Response to Contestant’s ‘We Love You, Alex!’ Answer

During the final round of Jeopardy during the “2019 Tournament of Champions”, longtime host Alex Trebek posed the question “In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow ‘How the'”. The three contestants took their time in posing their responses. When time was up, Trebek first called on Dhruv Gaur, the contestant in the middle who was smiling widely.

While Gaur did not come up with the correct question (What is, “Other Half Lives”?), he decided to make his response heartfelt instead by writing, “What is ‘We love you, Alex!'” for $1,995 of his remaining $2,000. A surprised Trebek responded with sincere emotion, taking a full beat before telling the Brown University student that his answer was very kind.

Guar took to Twitter to explain what he was thinking when he answered this way.

Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking … 1/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. 3/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Trebek who had previously been treated for pancreatic cancer in March 2019, learned that he needed to undergo a second round of chemotherapy in September. While the dedicated host has no plans to retire from the show any time soon, he admits that he has no fear of passing on.