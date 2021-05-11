A Whimsical Song About the Joy of Watching Birds

Brian David Gilbert and Karen Han performed “We Like Watching Birds”, a wonderfully whimsical a cappella song about the joys of watching birds. The pair were clad in stereotypical birding garb singing in rhymes about different bird species and what they do.
There are so many types of birds and we enjoy looking at all of them.
??new vid!??
we like watching birds!
enjoy our normal video about the normal birds that we like watching (normally)!https://t.co/xI5LgH3IM2 pic.twitter.com/PbwqCas2f3
— brian david gilbert (@briamgilbert) May 10, 2021