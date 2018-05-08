Finnish Wildlife Photographer Captures the Many Ways That Foxes Use Their Faces To Communicate

Wildlife photographer Ossi Saarinen, who is also a Geography student in Helsinki, Finland, spend a great deal of time taking photos of all sorts of wonderful creatures, but the photos that really stand out are those of a resident family of foxes. With these pictures, Saarinen captures the many different personas of these wily and earnest animals; the wise innocence of a baby fox, the quiet excitement of the hunt in an adult, the peace of blissfully being in the sun, a drowsy stretch and even a look of surprise when encountering a stranger, before the stranger is recognized as a friend.

As he is in love with wild animals and photographing, Ossi has combined both loves perfectly by his photos. He specialises in capturing cute wild animals in their most adorable moments. When audiences see his photos, awe feeling comes just from the first look. Apart from his advanced skills in photographing and editing, his love for nature is undeniably shown in every photo.