Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sculptor Responds to Fans’ Request With an Amazing Watermelon Carving of Gollum From ‘Lord of the Rings’

by at on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valeriano Fatica (@valeriano_fatica) on

Italian sculptor Valeriano Fatica, who has created amazing carvings out of fruits, vegetables and cheese, carved a juicy watermelon into a highly detailed sculpture of Gollum as he’s depicted in Lord of the Rings. Fatica had asked his fans via an online poll what they thought his next sculpture should be and they determined that the ring stealing stoor hobbit was preferable over everything else.

Gollum is the winner of the playoffs that you chose in the polls in my stories.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP