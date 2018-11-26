Sculptor Responds to Fans’ Request With an Amazing Watermelon Carving of Gollum From ‘Lord of the Rings’

View this post on Instagram
Italian sculptor Valeriano Fatica, who has created amazing carvings out of fruits, vegetables and cheese, carved a juicy watermelon into a highly detailed sculpture of Gollum as he’s depicted in Lord of the Rings. Fatica had asked his fans via an online poll what they thought his next sculpture should be and they determined that the ring stealing stoor hobbit was preferable over everything else.
Gollum is the winner of the playoffs that you chose in the polls in my stories.