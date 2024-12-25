Musician Sings the Lyrics From Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ to the Merry Tune of ‘Deck the Halls’

In the spirit of the holiday season, musician Aaron Gage, who previously performed the lyrics of “Deck the Halls” to the music of “War Pigs”, reversed the order and gave a beautiful multitrack A cappella performance of the lyrics from “War Pigs” set to the merry tune of “Deck the Halls”. Either way, it works.

You asked, I delivered. Now that we know what War Pigs sounds like with Deck the Halls lyrics, why not see what Deck the Halls sounds like with War Pigs lyrics? Yet again, it works perfectly!