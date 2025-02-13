Walton Goggins Gives a Tour of His 1920s Prohibition Era Scottish Lodge in Hudson Valley, New York

Actor Walton Goggins welcomed Architectural Digest into the stunning 1920s Scottish-style Prohibition lodge in Hudson Valley, New York that he and his wife Nadia Conners renovated with the help of AD100 architect Shawn Henderson. The renovations brought a modern air to the lodge while acknowledging the fascinating history of the home.

