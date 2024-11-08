The Amount of Prison Time and Fines That Walter White Would Owe If He Were Charged For His Crimes

The Cinema Cop used specific clips from the sublime AMC series Breaking Bad to enumerate the amount of time Walter White would spend in prison and how much money he would owe in fines if he were ever charged for his numerous crimes. Needless to say, the time spent would be over a thousand years, and millions of dollars would be owed.

Walter Hartwell White Sr., also known by his alias Heisenberg is the protagonist of the American crime drama television series Breaking Bad. Our exploration extends beyond fiction as we draw parallels to real-world scenarios. We examine cases of real-life criminals and their prosecutions, drawing on legal expertise to examine the likelihood of Walter White’s criminal activities leading to actual charges.

The Cinema Cop also looked at the crimes committed by Jesse Pinkman.