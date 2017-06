Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vsauce hosts Michael Stevens, Kevin Lieber, and Jake Roper sat down with Wired to answer the 100 most Googled questions on the internet.

Michael, Kevin and I attempted to answer the 100 most Googled questions for @WIRED. It went OK… https://t.co/mTvFKp3shF pic.twitter.com/infADuu2nH

— Jake Roper (@jakerawr) June 20, 2017