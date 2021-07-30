Laughing Squid

A Handy Telescoping Stool That Folds Flat for Portability

The Vortex Telescoping Stool is a very handy way to transport an instant seat wherever you go. The three pound stool packs flat to a ten inch circle for easy portability and opens telescopically to 11 different heights that lock in place. The stool is available for purchase through Touch of Modern.

The Telescoping Stool from Steel Vision Tools is perfect for camping, concerts, fishing, gardening, and sporting events. Its lightweight and portable design make it easy to bring along on the go where you need it.

Telescoping Stool Flat on Back
Telescoping Stool Fishing
Telescoping Stool Gardening

