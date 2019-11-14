Clever Minibikes Built Out of Welded Fenders From Vintage Volkswagen Beetles

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brent Walter, a self-described “maker and builder of a variety of things”, has created a really clever “Volkspod” minibikes that are built out of fenders from vintage Volkswagen Beetles. Walter came up with this idea in March 2019 while working his home workshop in Huntington, Indiana.

The project appears have been borne out a complete Vintage VW Beetle remodel Walter had previously completed, as he removed all four fenders from the car. He then decided to cut the fenders and weld the pieces together to create a unified swirl that could easily sit over a minibike frame and motor. The finished result was good, but Walter found a way to make it better in Version Two, which had more power and clearance.

Version 2 is coming along. More power, 2” bigger tires, and more ground clearance for riding in the grass.

Walter also cast the floorboards and VW insignia himself.

via Neatorama