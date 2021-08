“Voice Above Water” is a profound short film by Dana Frankoff that gives voice to a 90 year old Balinese man named Wayan who turned his lifelong profession of fishing into one of cleaning the river of plastic pollution so that future generations will once again be able to fish and provided for their families.

The story is a glimpse into how one human is using his resources to make a difference and a reminder that if we all play our part we can accomplish something much greater than ourselves.

via Vimeo Staff Picks