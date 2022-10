The Vivid Colors of a Rainbow Eucalyptus Tree

The rainbow eucalyptus is a unique tree with a multicolored bark that is native to The Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. It can also be found in Hawaii and other warm climates and is the only eucalyptus tree found naturally in the northern hemisphere. The colors of the tree are most vivid when the bark sheds its outer layer to reveal the rainbow of colors beneath.

The rainbow eucalyptus is the most colorful tree in the world.

via Boing Boing