Gloved Hands Perform Vivaldi’s ‘Spring’ by Playing a Few Notes on Numerous Instruments

Two pairs of gloved hands belonging to Thomas Hughes and Gretchen Lohse from Carol Cleveland Sings performed a tinkly cover of “Spring” from the iconic Vivaldi composition The Four Seasons. The pair took turns playing just a few notes on numerous instruments to make up the whole song.

The pair also covered other classical music in the same manner, including “The Swan” by Saint-Saëns, “Waltz of the Flowers” and “The Sleeping Beauty Waltz” by Tchaikovsky.