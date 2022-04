Visualizing the Size of the Moon and Its Distance to Earth Using a Basketball and Tennis Ball

Alex Worden very cleverly visualized the size and the distance of the moon to the Earth in relative terms using a basketball and a tennis ball. While doing that he also compared the size of the United States to the size of the moon.

In a separate post, Worden also used the same tools plus an apartment building to visualize the size of the sun in comparison to both the Earth and moon.

via Digg