The Rich Commonality of Visual Gradations

Japanese filmmaker Daihei Shibata has created a wonderful animated short film that celebrates the rich complexity of visual gradations. In doing so, those objects that seem distinctly apart become connected through commonality.

When we gradate the boundaries between two polarized things, the two become smoothly connected. … Gradation is to make information concrete and complicated, as opposed to making it simple by abstraction and simplification.

This film was created to accompany the song “Gradations” for the television Design Ah.

This time, I will write about a video called “gradation” that was created under the theme of “blurring boundaries”. This work was made about a year ago as a song corner in the program called Design Ah by NHK E-Tele.

via The Awesomer